Carol Jane Epperson, 93, died November 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Curtis Epperson and her son, David Arthur Epperson; and is survived by her daughters, Ann Elizabeth Statzer and Amy Maxey McMurtrey; three grandchildren, Charlotte Kendra Statzer, Ana Camille Jones, Nicolas Cates Maxey and a sister in Jamestown, New York, Gladys Morse.
She went to school for two years as a lab technician and served four years in the US Navy until she retired honorably and became a stay at home mom.
Visitation will be November 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Church of Bartlett, with funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery following the funeral. Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 20, 2019