Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation
6000 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 685-0723
Carol Jane Epperson

Carol Jane Epperson Obituary
Carol Jane Epperson, 93, died November 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Curtis Epperson and her son, David Arthur Epperson; and is survived by her daughters, Ann Elizabeth Statzer and Amy Maxey McMurtrey; three grandchildren, Charlotte Kendra Statzer, Ana Camille Jones, Nicolas Cates Maxey and a sister in Jamestown, New York, Gladys Morse.

She went to school for two years as a lab technician and served four years in the US Navy until she retired honorably and became a stay at home mom.

Visitation will be November 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Church of Bartlett, with funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery following the funeral. Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 20, 2019
