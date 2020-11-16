Carol Smith

1944 – 2020

, age 76, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, and wife of Mike Smith, departed this life Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.Carol was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 29, 1944, to Dennis and Louise Christilles. She spent her teenage years growing up in Texarkana, Arkansas where she graduated from Arkansas High. She graduated from college at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Right out of college she obtained her first teaching job at Forrest City, Arkansas where she taught the first grade. She tells how she had to walk to school each morning in heels because she had no car. After the first year, she went to Korea as a journeyman missionary where she spent time teaching English. She still has the letters she wrote her mother on a weekly basis. Carol would complete her thirty-five years of teaching at ECS.Carol is survived by her husband, Mike, of 48 years of marriage. They lived for the last 22 years in Oakland, Tennessee. She is also survived by three children, Commander Paul Smith (Gwyn) of Gulfport, MS, Melissa Ammons (Noel) of Bartlett, TN, and Pastor Chad Smith (Jennifer) of Asheville, NC. She thoroughly loved her seven grandchildren, Keagan Smith, Grace Harsh (Chris), Megan Ammons, Micah Ammons, Amelia Smith, Ben Smith, and Elliott Smith. She was also blessed to grow up with six surviving sisters of Texarkana, AR. Carol enjoyed so many friends and teaching associates over the years.She was very active in the Women's Ministry and in teaching Sunday school at First Baptist Church Fisherville in Eads, TN. She had a tremendous love for her Lord and the Bible. After becoming a Christian in her teens, she became a student of God's Word. She had a wonderful working knowledge of Scripture, which she used in her teaching ministry over the years. Her husband often looked to her in Sunday school because of her understanding of the Bible.One word that probably sums up Carol's life would be the word love. Carol thoroughly loved her Jesus, her husband, her children and grandchildren, her friends, and neighbors. You might say she just loved and encouraged everyone even if they had no love for her. That is Carol. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. Carol's life verse was Third John verse 4, "I have no greater joy than this, to hear of my children's walking in the truth".