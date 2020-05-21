Carol Lewis Jones died on May 20, 2020. Daughter of Caroline and Ted I. Lewis, she graduated from Hutchison School and attended Hollins University and Vanderbilt. In May 1953 she married Henry W. Jones, Jr. After his serving 3 years in the Navy, they returned to Memphis. They had 65 happy years together until his death in August 2018. A devoted member of Idlewild Presbyterian Church, she was an Elder, Deacon, Bible facilitator, and Sunday School teacher. In 2013 she was awarded an Honorary Lifetime Membership-Women of the Church for her years of service.
As community service was important to her, she was a past president of the Junior League of Memphis and served on the boards of Hutchison Alumnae, United Way, Memphis College of Art, and Four Seasons/Memory Inc. She enjoyed the Dilettantes, Tuesday Study Club, Junior League Garden Club and Sewing Club, as well as bridge and golf at Memphis Country Club and Highlands Falls Country Club.
She is survived by her 3 children Hank Jones, Caroline Winters, Dot Hammons (John); her 6 grandchildren Josh Winters (Katie), John Hammons III (Josie), Rachel Parks (Will), Madeleine Peery (Travis), Caroline Jones, Henry Jones; her 4 great-grandchildren Anna Caroline and Jackson Winters, Elizabeth and Pearson Hammons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Idlewild Presbyterian Church, the Trezevant Foundation, the Junior League of Memphis, Hutchison School, or any charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 21, 2020.