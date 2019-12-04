|
|
|
Carol Joy Johnson Snyder, 79, passed away due to complications arising from pneumonia on December 2, 2019. Born on January 3, 1940, to Glenn and Erlene Johnson in Memphis, TN,
Carol is survived by her husband Dr. Dowen E. (Buck) Snyder, her sister Kay Johnson Carey, her two children Scott and Joy, and two grandchildren Elliana and Elyssa.
Carol graduated from Messick High School and Baylor University with degrees in English literature and French and taught high school French before she married and became a homemaker. Carol was a sword drill regional finalist in her youth and an amateur ventriloquist as an adult. She taught fourth and fifth graders in Sunday School at Bellevue Baptist Church and enjoyed art and music, especially hymns.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memphisfuneralhomepoplar.com for the Snyder family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 4, 2019