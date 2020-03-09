|
|
|
Carol Rosenblum Snyder, 85, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in Stuart Florida after a period of declining health. Beloved daughter of the late William Wolf Rosenblum and Ann Frohlich Rosenblum, she was born on June 8, 1934 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Carol was raised in Jackson Tennessee, and subsequently lived in Covington, Memphis and then Brookline, Massachusetts and Highland Beach, Florida.
She leaves her loving children, Steve and Terri Snyder of Needham, MA, Brad Snyder of Boston, MA, and Ellen and Jim Meisel of Newton, MA. She also leaves her amazing grandchildren, Jessica and Max Poltarak, Justin and Samantha Snyder, Nicole Snyder, Alison Meisel, Ben Snyder, Bracha and Ezra Wiemer, Jake Meisel, Alex Snyder, and 5 adorable great grandchildren, Brandon, Sophie, Sloane, Mendel and Scotti. She also leaves her loving sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Arnold Weiss of Memphis, her spectacular first cousins, Kenny and Ann Friedman of Houston as well as many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carol was a generous and witty woman who loved to entertain guests, cook incredible meals, and read the latest book. She valued family above all else. Carol enjoyed long and engaging conversations with friends and family on politics and current events. The synagogue was always a second home for her, and Friday night services were a peaceful center of her week. She loved playing bridge, going to the newest movie and found joy in music, poetry, art, and going to live theater. She adored fishing and all things related to the ocean.
Services will be held at Temple Israel of Memphis cemetery, 1708 Hernando Road, Memphis at 10 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Memorial observance immediately after the service, The Community Room at Residences of Thornwood, 7794 Kings College Avenue, Germantown, TN 38138. Newton Shiva to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations may be made to either of the following synagogues: Temple Israel, Memphis, TN. or Temple Beth Avodah, Newton, MA.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020