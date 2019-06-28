Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Resources More Obituaries for Caroline Conrad Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Caroline Jennings Conrad

1999 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Caroline Jennings Conrad, born August 19, 1999, died Tuesday, June 25th, of injuries sustained in an automobile accident while returning to her summer job as a camp counselor at Camp of the Rising Son in French Camp, Mississippi. She spent 13 years at CRS as a camper, rafter, CIA and counselor. French Camp was one of her happy places, filled with a supportive family and campers who adored her.



Caroline had recently completed her sophomore year at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. She was a key member of the Drury women's bowling team and was a two-time national All-Academic selection by the National Tenpin Coaches Association. An accomplished student, with dreams to be a "cop," "Offica Conrad" majored in both Criminal Justice and Psychology. In 2018, Caroline was named a Judge Warren White Scholar after posting one of highest grade point averages as a first-year student at Drury.



While excelling in the classroom and on the bowling lanes, Caroline also contributed as a campus leader in several organizations. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and served as Vice President for Events on Drury's Panhellenic Council. She was also a member of the Student Union Board, Drury Ambassadors, and was an orientation leader for incoming students. Caroline was well-known to many of her fellow students, faculty, and staff and admired by all. "Go Dury!"



A graduate of St. Agnes Academy, Caroline, was an outstanding student and athlete, bowling and playing tennis, helping the school win two state bowling championships, and in 2016 Caroline won the individual state title and was named Tennessee's Miss Bowling. As a talented artist, Caroline lived for late nights designing t-shirts, banners, Spirit Week Skits, and paintings upon any request. "Go Staaaaahs!"



"No" was not a word in Caroline's vocabulary. And her vocabulary was unique in its own. She did it ALL, sleep or no sleep and with a smile on her face. As an aspiring artist, an accomplished bowler and an exceptional student, Caroline's loud and spunky personality, humor, and quirks will be dearly missed. She was a ray of sunshine in our worlds and made the most of every experience. Her time was short but in the words of Caroline, she "crushed it."



Caroline is survived by her parents, Craig and Rebecca Conrad and her older sisters, Hannah and Grace, her adored pets Cami and Fat Mags, her Grandparents Joe and Anne Reno(Memphis, TN) and Janet Conrad McCutcheon(Columbus, Ohio). Aunts and Uncles include:Jack and Claire Reno (Memphis, TN), Mary and Joe Stalnaker (Memphis, TN), Heather and Bryan Webb (Flower Mound, TX), Holly and Craig Bandoroff (Lexington, KY) and Chris and Jody Conrad (Milton, FL) Her cousins include: Luke and Sarah Reno, Joe III, Sam, Spencer and Hank Stalnaker, Alex and Nicole Webb, Katherine, Conrad and Isabel Bandoroff and Jay, Cliff and Alex Conrad.



Visitation is planned for Sunday, June 30th from 5-7 pm at Memorial Park. The funeral service will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 1st at St. Louis Catholic Church. Reception will follow in the Clunan Center.



Memorial gifts may be made in Caroline's name to:

- Camp of the Rising Son

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E12040&id=3



- Drury University

http://alumni.drury.edu/giving



- St. Agnes Academy

https://forms.diamondmindinc.com/saa-sds/online_giving?token=1553997795 Published in The Daily Memphian on June 28, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries