Carolyn E. Webb, 80, passed away on October 24, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Webb, and her parents, Jennings Stauber and Mabel James Stauber.



She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Massey; son, Merle Webb; sister, Sharon Boyette; seven grandchildren and son-in-law, Brian Massey.

