Carolyn Hughes

1949 – 2020



, age 70, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and wife of William "Joe" Hughes, departed this life Thursday afternoon, October 1, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.Carolyn was born December 14, 1949 in Camden, Tennessee, the daughter of Edmond Sayles and Fannie Mae Dickerson Sayles. She received her education in the Fayette County Public School System and was married September 17, 1963 to William "Joe" Hughes. She was a longtime resident of the Somerville and Whiteville areas and was a homemaker throughout her life. Carolyn was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville and she enjoyed gardening, flowers and fishing.Mrs. Hughes is survived by her husband of 57 years. Joe Hughes of Whiteville, TN; three sons, Brian Hughes (Felicia) of Oakland, TN, Robert Hughes of Whiteville, TN and Billy Hughes (Jennifer) of Whiteville, TN; her daughter-in-law, Amy Hughes of Gallaway, TN; her sister, Doris Jackson of Hickory Withe, TN; nineteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Sandy Dean Hughes; two sisters, Barbara Howard and Sue Smith; five brothers, Buck Sayles, Billy Sayles, Bobby Sayles, Gene Sayles and Dean Sayles; and her grandson, Hunter Hughes.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Nick Thompson, Justin Hughes, Grant Hughes, Stephen New, Cody Jennings and Chris Hughes.