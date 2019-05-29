Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Hayward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn Hayward

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carolyn Hayward was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on December 5, 1931. Her father was a local druggist and her mother was a homemaker. At age sixteen, Carolyn lost her older brother Larry, a decorated Navy pilot, in an accident in an airshow.



Carolyn graduated from Jonesboro High School and attended Rhodes College (then known as Southwestern) in Memphis and Arkansas State University.



She married Joseph Adam Hayward in 1951, and they moved to Memphis in 1955, shortly after the birth of their oldest son Larry and followed shortly after by the birth of their youngest son Steven. In 1965, they moved to Germantown where the family was active in school, sport and community life. Carolyn was widowed in 1974.



For the next 45 years, she was a trusted friend and confidant of many people, in and beyond Germantown Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder, deacon, treasurer, and active cultivator of "Carolyn's Garden". She enjoyed tennis, golf, and travel.



She passed away after a brief illness on May 25, 2019, at Methodist LeBonheur Hospital in Germantown. She leaves behind her two sons, Reverend Larry Hayward (Maggie) of Alexandria, VA and Steven Hayward (Terrie) of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Memorial service will be 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 2, 2019 at Germantown Presbyterian Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Presbyterian Church, 2363 Germantown Rd S., Germantown, TN 38138. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries