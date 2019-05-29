Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hayward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Hayward


1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Carolyn Hayward Obituary
Carolyn Hayward was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on December 5, 1931. Her father was a local druggist and her mother was a homemaker. At age sixteen, Carolyn lost her older brother Larry, a decorated Navy pilot, in an accident in an airshow.

Carolyn graduated from Jonesboro High School and attended Rhodes College (then known as Southwestern) in Memphis and Arkansas State University.

She married Joseph Adam Hayward in 1951, and they moved to Memphis in 1955, shortly after the birth of their oldest son Larry and followed shortly after by the birth of their youngest son Steven. In 1965, they moved to Germantown where the family was active in school, sport and community life. Carolyn was widowed in 1974.

For the next 45 years, she was a trusted friend and confidant of many people, in and beyond Germantown Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder, deacon, treasurer, and active cultivator of "Carolyn's Garden". She enjoyed tennis, golf, and travel.

She passed away after a brief illness on May 25, 2019, at Methodist LeBonheur Hospital in Germantown. She leaves behind her two sons, Reverend Larry Hayward (Maggie) of Alexandria, VA and Steven Hayward (Terrie) of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 2, 2019 at Germantown Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Presbyterian Church, 2363 Germantown Rd S., Germantown, TN 38138.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.