Carolyn Kimbrough Nash, 60, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 5th, 2020 after an extraordinarily courageous and long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends in her home.
Kimbrough was an incredibly loving wife and mother who was devoted to her family. Kimbrough was born on May 30, 1959, to James and Carolyn Gates in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended and graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor's Degree in International Business and from the University of Oklahoma with a Master's Degree in Human Relations. Kimbrough also studied Liberal Arts at Oxford University in Oxford, England. She worked for many years with her father as an appraiser of commercial and industrial real estate, earning her designation as Member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI).
Kimbrough met her husband, Jeff Nash, while she was teaching English in Seoul, Korea and he served in the United States Air Force and the United Nations Command. They were married for 23 years and were blessed with two beautiful and gifted children, Alexi Kimbrough and James Jeffrey.
In addition to her beloved husband and children, she is survived by her two admiring brothers, James Stephen Gates of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Charles Christian Gates (wife Carol) of Nashville. She is also survived by her cherished step-daughter Jennifer Nash who she referred to as her "bonus daughter".
Kimbrough's greatest passions in life were her family, traveling, painting, family trips to the Gulf of Mexico, and her church. Her home was filled with family keepsakes and memorabilia from her many world travels. She also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her many great friends. Kimbrough never met a stranger. She brought a zest and joy for life to all who knew her. Our world will be a little duller without Kimbrough in it.
The family requests any contributions in Kimbrough's memory be made to the .
Kimbrough's memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 2 pm with a visitation an hour prior at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 12, 2020