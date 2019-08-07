|
Carolyn Lyon Cecil, age 77, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Carolyn was born on October 10, 1941.
Mrs. Cecil was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where she participated in the Encourager's Class. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. Carolyn loved to listen to her husband Paul sing gospel music.
She was preceded in death by her father W.C. Lyon. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Paul Cecil of Cordova, TN, her four children; Patte Holden (Stan) of Bartlett, TN, Doug Cecil of Covington, TN, Julie Penn (William), of Germantown, TN, Kim Brewer of Cordova, TN, her mother, Irene Lyon of Millington, TN, one brother, Mike Lyon of Millington, TN, eleven grandchildren; Taunia Betts (John), Justin Cecil (Amber) Kristyn Phillips (Jeff), Geordan Holden, Jake Cecil (Angel), Jennings Penn, John Paul Penn, Zach Brewer, Makayla Brewer, Garrett Brewer, Gavin Brewer, and eight great-grandchildren; Taylour, Maddie, Branden, Aiden, Ella, Mason, Kinsley, and Bristol, as well as a host of beloved extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at 2 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to or the .
