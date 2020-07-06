Carrie Jo Williams, 92, of Bartlett, TN passed away July 4th, 2020.



She was born to the late Edward and Lucille Young on January 23rd, 1928 in Hickman, KY. She left school early but later to return and received her Master's Degree in Teaching from Memphis State. She taught Civics and American History at Westside and at Skyview. She also became the principal at Skyview.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Prather C. Williams, and her brothers, Bobby and Clarence Young.



Carrie Jo is survived by her children, Melody Conklin (Gary), Joe C. Williams (Doris); her grandchildren, Todd Conklin, Cammie Kegel, Jennifer Bright, Keri Howell, Joe Williams, Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8th, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN.

