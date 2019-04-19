Resources More Obituaries for Carroll Evins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carroll E. Evins

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carroll E. Evins, age 76, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Friday April 19, 2019. Carroll was born March 29, 1943, Potter, AR, to the late Oscar and Trucilla Evins.



He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Naval Reserve. Mr. Evins was also a member of Oliver Creek Church of Christ.



Mr. Evins was preceded in death by his sisters; Lucille Chambers, Phyllis Carroll, Dorothy Pennick, and two brothers; Chester and Calvin Evins.



Carroll leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria King Evins, a son, SSG Bradley Evins (Becky), a daughter Angela Warren (Lee), and honorary daughter, Jessica Sholtz (Jason), six grandchildren; Christina Evins, Joshua Evins, Erin Evins, Asher Warren, Samuel Sholtz, and Carol Ann Sholtz.



The family will receive friends from 12:30pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm, on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.



The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials donations made to Mission Funds at Oliver Creek Church of Christ or .



