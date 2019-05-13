Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Carroll Lee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carroll Max Lee

Carroll Max Lee, age 71, resident of Somerville and husband of Peggy Wright Lee, departed this life Sunday morning, May 12, 2019, at his residence.



Funeral Services for Mr. Lee will be conducted at 1 P.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Ryan Manning and Deedy Parks Hays officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Lee will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Max was born June 6, 1948, in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Walter Edward Lee and Reba Estelle Russell Lee. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and served his country in the United States Army. He was married October 30, 1971, to the former Peggy Wright and was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area. Max was the owner of Lee Rebuilder for many years before his retirement in 1999 and was a member of Somerville Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, flowers and playing music.



Mr. Lee is survived by his wife of 47 years, Peggy Wright Lee of Somerville, TN; three sisters, Millie Taylor (Ricky) of Somerville, TN, Dean Wharton (Eddie) of Oakland, TN, Vickie Parks (Donnie) of Somerville, TN; and his brother, Roger Lee of Como, MS.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Paul Wright, Peyton Wright, Shane Parks, Quentin Savage, Doug Phillips and Curtis Motley. Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Max Hays, Ricky Taylor and Donnie Parks.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019