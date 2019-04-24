Resources More Obituaries for Catherin Murphy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherin Murphy

October 19, 1958 - April 22, 2019

Our beloved Catherin passed away on April 22, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Albany, NY on October 19, 1958, Catherin was the daughter of the late Richard Lummert and the late Faye Anderton Lummert. A graduate of Falmouth High School in Falmouth, MA, Cathy began her nursing career at Simmons College in Boston, MA where she earned her RN. A lifelong learner, she continued her education by achieving her BSN at Curry College in Milton, MA, her MBA at Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA, and designations in Certified Nursing Practice (CENP) and Fellow of the College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Her dedication to the practice of nursing inspired her to pursue positions at Jordon Hospital in Plymouth, MA and Lee Memorial Health System in Fort Myers, FL before finding her true home in Memphis.



Catherin served first as Administrative Director of Patient Care Operations as later advanced to Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN where she will be remembered for her commitment to bringing out the best in everyone she encountered. Always willing to roll up her sleeves and lead by example, she inspired those around her to continue their education and always strive for excellence. Following her career, at Methodist, she transitioned into a faculty position at the University of Memphis Loewenberg School of Nursing where she taught future generations of nurses and leaders in the healthcare profession. Her years of experience helped her to enhance the curriculum as she mentored her students to reach their full potential.



While Catherin's professional life brought her great satisfaction, her true joy came from time spent pursuing fun and fellowship. In her early years, she earned a Pilot's License and volunteered as a literacy instructor teaching adults to read. She was most content entertaining family and friends at home and relaxing in the pool. Her fondness for large grey dogs was evident as her beloved Weimaraners were never far from her side. Above all, Catherin will be remembered by all who loved her for her strength, determination, integrity, generosity and selflessness. In her final years she showed us how to confront health challenges with grace and courage. Although our hearts are breaking, we know that our lives were enriched by Catherin's loving presence.



Catherin is survived by her husband John B. Murphy, her sister Carol Barry (Lanee), niece MacKenzie Reed (Cody) and nephew Killian Barry, her brother Rick Lummert (Laurel) niece Paige, nephew Connor and many Murphys.



A Celebration of Catherin's Life will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Colonial Country Club, 2736 Countrywood Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 AM. A luncheon will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, Catherin would be proud to know that The Catherin Murphy Memorial Scholarship has been established at the University of Memphis Loewenberg College of Nursing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catherin Murphy Scholarship Fund at the University of Memphis College of Nursing, 2502 Community Health Building, Memphis, TN 38152 or online at http://supportum.memphis.edu/murphy.



The Murphy family would like to express our profound gratitude to Catherin's Methodist family, her University of Memphis family and the dedicated staff at Methodist Hospice Residence whose care and support helped us through her final days. You made her proud! Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 24, 2019