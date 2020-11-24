Catherine Ann Zampini, age 57, passed away on November 19, 2020. She was born May 20, 1963, in Atlanta, Georgia to Rebecca Ann Adams Cox and Charles Harman Cox, Jr.



She graduated from The Westminster Schools, Atlanta, and from the University of Georgia, where she was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Most recently, she was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, and throughout her life, she was actively involved in various women's ministries and bible studies. She served on the board of directors for the West Tennessee Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). She volunteered at Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy providing support for special needs children and veterans. She was a member of the FedEx Wives' Pilots Association. She was an accomplished junior tennis player, and she enjoyed photography, live music, traveling to see friends and family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ronald Joseph Zampini; children, David Joseph Zampini (Jenny), Paul Philip Zampini (Katie), and Elizabeth Ann Jean (Michael); grandchildren, Daniel Joseph Zampini, Caleb Andrew Zampini, Charlotte Marie Zampini, Benjamin Philip Zampini, Nathan John Zampini, Mackenzie Ann Jean, and Lily Jane Zampini. She is also survived by her mother and brother, Charles Harman Cox, III.



She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Rebecca Boyd Cox McKinley.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store