Catherine "Kate" Stalm Collier of Memphis, Tennessee, loving mother, and homemaker, died on June 8, 2020. She was 87 at the time of her death.
Kate was born on July 26, 1932, to parents, John A. and Marie M. Stalm in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended Immaculate Conception School and St. Agnes Academy where she was an outstanding athlete excelling in basketball and tennis. Kate graduated from the University of Alabama and returned to Memphis to teach elementary school.
Married to George P. Collier, Jr. for forty-five years, they enjoyed horse racing and traveling with friends. Together they raised four children, George P. Collier, III (Angie) of Memphis, Tennessee, Catherine Collier Stallings (Ray) of Memphis, Tennessee, Emarie Collier of Memphis, Tennessee and Joan Collier Barham of Brevard, North Carolina. She also adored her grandchildren, Sarah Turner, Catherine Turner Miller, Collier Turner, Katie Barham, Luke Stallings, August Barham, and Gracie Stallings.
A dedicated volunteer, Kate was a member and officer of Madonna Circle, Circle Arts, and Le Bonheur Club. She was also an avid bridge player and was in numerous bridge clubs with many longtime friends. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and reading. In her later years, she was blessed to be in the loving care of Debra Dodd.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Survivors include her sister, Joan Stalm Draper, her children, grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Collier will be held on Friday, June 12th, from 1:00 to 2:00 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be held at Memphis Memorial Gardens following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Cancer Center, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 10, 2020.