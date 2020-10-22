Catherine Nell Dalehite Smith, age 92, passed away on October 16, 2020.



Catherine was born in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents, Molly Marie Hutton and Wriley Gordon Dalehite, precede her in death. She had five siblings that passed before her; older brothers Henry and Bill Dalehite, and sisters Winnie Beech, Margaret Clinton, and Dorothy Kuhn. Catherine and her family loved to play Chinese checks and cards. The family are surely all playing cards together in Heaven now.



Catherine at the age of 21 married the love of her life, Floyd Smith, whom preceded her in death. They were married for 62 wonderful years. They had one daughter which she leaves behind, Judy Smith.



Catherine was an active member of Charjean Baptist Church for many years until it closed. She was currently a member of Waypoint Baptist Church. She was very active with the Bartlett Senior Citizen Center for many years. She loved to go to the Senior Center to play cards. Catherine was known to her family as Mamaw.



She leaves behind three grand-daughters: Kimberly Perry of Connecticut; Barbara Taylor of Bartlett, TN (Carter); and Michelle Roark of Eads, TN (Phillip). Catherine had seven great-grandchildren: Kristina, Brett, Amanda, Alli, Kenneth, Ashley, and Kevin. She had two great-great-grandchildren: Layla and Lucas.



Mamaw will be missed by her family and as she always said we will see her in the funny papers one day. Until we see you again Mamaw, we love you.



The family will receive friends Monday October 26, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery.

