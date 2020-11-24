Catherine Sellers

1962 – 2020

, age 58, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday evening, November 21, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.Catherine was born April 4, 1962, in Livingston, Montana, the daughter of Oscar Raymond Sellers and the late Madeline J. Moody Sellers. She graduated from Sevier County High School in Sevierville, Tennessee, and had been a resident of the Hickory Withe Community for the past fifteen years. Catherine was a caregiver to many people and enjoyed animals, especially horses and dogs, gardening, and NASCAR.Ms. Sellers is survived by her father, Raymond Sellers of Sevierville, TN; her partner, Sharon Armstrong of Arlington, TN; two sisters, JoAnn Balton of Eads, TN and Cyndie Sellers of Sevierville, TN; and three brothers, Scott Sellers of Savannah, GA, Bryan Sellers of Johnson City, TN and Joe Stewardson of Atlanta, GA.