Catheryn Ann Roddy
February 27, 1958 - March 10, 2019
Catheryn Ann Roddy, 61, passed on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Christopher Roddy, D'Aris Smith; one sister, Annie Brewer; three brothers, Robert Roddy, Claude Roddy and Lee Ollie; eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019, 3:00 - 5:00 pm; Funeral Services are Saturday, March 23, 2019; all services will be held at N.H. Owens & Son Funeral Home, 421 Scott Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38112 with burial at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens, 6235 Raleigh Millington Rd., Millington, TN 38053.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 13, 2019
