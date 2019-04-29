Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Grose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Clark Grose


1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Cecil Clark Grose Obituary
Cecil Grose
1959 – 2019

Cecil Clark Grose, age 59, resident of Mason, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Grose will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 with Bro. Dave Biter of Oakland officiating. A visitation for Mr. Grose will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Cecil was born September 4, 1959, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Hastings Norman Grose and Joyce Neal Morgan Grose. He was a graduate of Millington High School Class of 1979 and was employed as a truck driver and plumber. He was of the Southern Baptist faith and enjoyed deer, duck and squirrel hunting.

Cecil is survived by his son, Daniel Grose (Rachael) of Memphis, TN; his sister, Patty Hopper (Bill) of Mason, TN; two brothers, Ricky Barnhart (Elaine) of Brownsville, TN, Michael Grose (Daphne) of Saulsbury, TN; and three grandchildren, Jameson D. Grose, Hudson H. Grose and August F. Grose.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the , c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries