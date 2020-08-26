(71) passed away on August 21, 2020 after his heroic battle with leukemia. He was a devoted husband to Patricia "Patti" for 52 years, father to daughters Candace Saleeby and Christine Blazier (Russell), bonus dad to Amy Hamilton, and grandfather to her daughters, Keela and Zia. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Jr.He was a loyal brother to Dickie "Shep" Shepherd, Lori Pannell, and Dianne Rives (Tom), and brother-in-law to Richard "Dick" Caillouet and Denise Caillouet.He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and felt deeply blessed for the outstanding support of his church family.Charles was an avid history buff and enjoyed expanding his knowledge. He took pleasure in simple things, like taking his dog on daily walks in the park and spending a Saturday cheering on his beloved Vols.He was known among family and friends for his wisdom, bits of trivia, and humorous anecdotes. Throughout his difficult cancer treatment he maintained a positive attitude, often sharing a joke to bring a smile or lighten a mood.Charles was thoughtful, hard-working and cared deeply for others. He called his wife Sweetie and showed her an extra act of kindness every day. He loved and sacrificed for his family with all his being.