Charles (Charlie) Alfred Doty, 91 of Memphis, TN passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020. Charlie was born to Ila Lovell and Alfred Oren (Red) Doty on June 25, 1929 in Tupelo, MS.
He attended Tupelo High School and was a star player for the Tupelo Golden Wave football team. He graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Economics and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-55 as an air traffic controller and was a member of the Honor Guard. Charlie met and married his beautiful wife, Patricia (Pat) Hornung in 1956 after serving at Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, AL.
He was an active member Second Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, a member of the Second Seniors and his Sunday School Thee Together Class. He was also a member of the Memphis Lions Club and was a Free Mason. Charlie retired after 36 years of dedicated service from McKesson Robbins Drug Company, where he received several distinguished Salesman of the Year awards.
After his retirement, he spent much of his time enjoying target shooting and tutoring children at Richland Elementary School. He often played Santa Claus there during the Christmas holidays when his girls attended the school. He was also a history buff and an avid reader of historical accounts of the Old South. Charlie lived a full and rewarding life and was an inspiration to many who knew him as a kind and loving man - an example for all to follow. He was a devoted father and husband and often said that he "lived for his girls".
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia (Pat) Hornung Doty; three beautiful daughters, Mary Beth Uselton (Darrell), Salle Norton (Tom) and Susie Harrison, five grandchildren; Emily Uselton Hubbard (Joseph), Matt Uselton (Alison), Tommy Norton (Jess) Charles Norton, Chandler Norton and three great-grandchildren: Evelyn Hubbard, Eleanor Hubbard and Eliza (Ellie) Uselton.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family has requested a private family service.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Shriner's Hospital for Children
or a charity of your choice
.