Charles Arthur Reed, Major, U.S. Army, Retired, passed away on Saturday, 26 September, 2020.



Born 2 October, 1931, in Shelby County, TN, to Cordie Earl Reed Sr. and Ruth Lorene Howington Reed. Major Reed was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Ann Reed. He is survived by his three daughters; Mary Proctor, Frances Schwager, and Margaret Cummings, 7 grandchildren and 9 1/2 great grandchildren.



He attended Southside High School class of 1950. He was a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Major Reed served two extended tours in Korea and two extended tours in Vietnam and one tour in Alaska. He proudly served his country retiring after 22 years and 9 months active duty followed by 19 years in the Army Reserve. He was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, The Vietnamese Armed Forces Honor Medal First Class as well as numerous service campaign medals. Major Reed was an expert marksman with both rifle and pistol and the past president of the Fort Polk Sport Parachute club. He was a water service foreman with MLGW, a licensed tri-state scale technician, plastics processing supervisors with The Dial Corp., a licensed First Class Steam Engineer, crew leader for Military Roofing Company and co-owner of M&R Construction Company. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years and St. Philip Episcopal Church.





A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10am on Saturday, 3 October, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store