Charles Brenham Allen IV, 60, of Dallas, Texas passed away at his home unexpectedly on July 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Brenham Allen III (Charles and Jo Anne) of Rosedale, Mississippi. He graduated as valedictorian from Memphis University School in 1977, and from the University of Virginia with distinction from the School of Commerce in 1981. From there he went on to receive his MBA from Columbia University in 1985. He worked at Paine Webber in New York City for several years before moving to Dallas and working for Noel David Pullam Garden Design until the time of his death. Charlie attained the rank of Eagle Scout as a youth, was involved in charitable work in both New York and Dallas, spending many years volunteering for the Resource Center of Dallas. He was also predeceased by his Aunt and Uncle, Dot and Bill Halliday of Memphis, where he was raised and grew up after the death of his father in 1964 and mother in 1966. He leaves behind his partner, Fred Seufert, as well as his first cousins Dorothy Halliday Butler, of Summit, NJ, William P Halliday III, and Allen P Halliday, both of Memphis, and were his siblings with whom he grew up and shared life with all of these years. Charlie was a highly intelligent, engaging, and a loving partner, cousin, and uncle with the most infectious laugh you've ever heard. His Memphis and New Jersey nephews and nieces were especially fond of their "Uncle Charlie", who faithfully sent them all hilarious birthday cards, lottery cards, and checked in with them regularly. His entire family will miss him dearly. There will be a service of remembrance at a future time. Donations can be made in his honor to the charity of the donor's choice
.