1947 – 2020



Charles Rodney Brooks, Jr., age 73, resident of Byhalia, Mississippi, departed this life Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans' Home in Humboldt, Tennessee.



Charles was a SP4 (T) in the United States Army. He was a former POW and Purple Heart medal recipient.



Mr. Brooks will be interred in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.



