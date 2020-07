Charles Brooks, Jr.1947 – 2020Charles Rodney Brooks, Jr., age 73, resident of Byhalia, Mississippi, departed this life Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans' Home in Humboldt, Tennessee.Charles was a SP4 (T) in the United States Army. He was a former POW and Purple Heart medal recipient.Mr. Brooks will be interred in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.