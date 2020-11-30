Charles Christian "Charlie" Brown, 53, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Baptist DeSoto in Southaven, MS. He was born on October 10, 1967 in Memphis to the late James Clifford and Carolyn Ann Brown. Charlie loved to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors. His favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends.



Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his older brother, Bubba Brown, and his first wife, Christina Brown.



Charlie is survived by his life partner, Cheryl Watkins; four children; a sister, Angel Holt (Jimmy) and a brother, Jamie Brown.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A catered reception will follow the service.

