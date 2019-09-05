|
Commander Charles Clayton Tucker (Ret.), 77, of Germantown, TN passed away at home on September 3, 2019, after exhibiting a tremendous amount of grace and strength during his long battle with cancer. He was born on December 5, 1941, in Dardanelle, AR. He was a graduate of Arkansas Tech University and later completed a masters degree in operations management from the University of Arkansas.
He received a Navy commission in 1966 following completion of Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I. He completed flight training in December 1967 and during his twenty years as a naval aviator, he flew T-34, T-28, DC-6, and DC-9 aircraft. He was a plank owner for the introduction of the DC-9 into the Navy. During the Vietnam War, he flew throughout the Western Pacific in transport aircraft. He also served as a flight instructor, a reserve training unit program manager, a Fleet Logistics Support Wing evaluator, a squadron officer-in-charge of VR-58 and a squadron commanding officer of VR-60. His last duty was attached to the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon.
After retiring from the Navy, he enjoyed a twenty-two yearlong career at Federal Express flying B-727, DC-10 and MD-11 aircraft. He was part of the Flight Test Program for the majority of his career at FedEx and formed strong friendships with his fellow test pilots.
During his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, traveling, and supporting his grandson's athletic endeavors. Charlie was a man of faith, an avid reader, a historian, and a collector and sharer of books. He was always ready to help his friends, family and community. We will miss his stories, gentle guidance and support.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Edith Tucker. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carole; his son Chad Tucker (Joan); his daughter Carla Fahy (Eddie); his grandson Jack Fahy; his siblings Pat Partin (Harold); Bobbie Alexander (Ken); Vera Wyatt and his nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 6 at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, TN with a rosary following at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Germantown, TN on Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. Burial and military honors will be at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetary on Tuesday, September 10 at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers and as a tribute to the excellent care provided by West Clinic, the family requests memorial donations to be made to The University of Tennessee West Institute for Cancer Research (westcancercenter.org/donate).
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 5, 2019