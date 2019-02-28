Resources More Obituaries for Charles Crabtree Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Columbus Crabtree Jr.

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Charles Columbus Crabtree, Jr. died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after a yearlong battle with Leukemia. Charles was born on November 11, 1940, in Memphis to Charles (Charlie) Columbus Crabtree and Martha Cole Crabtree.



Charles was an alumnus of The Darlington School in Rome, GA and Vanderbilt University. He spent over 40 years working as a consultant and manager with various credit unions, including the Tennessee Credit Union League and the FedEx Credit Union. Charles retired in 2004 to become a full-time grandfather.



Charles is survived by his daughter, Martha Crabtree O'Neill (Barry); and his granddaughters Melissa Catherine O'Neill and Margaret Carolan O'Neill.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Martha; his brother Scott Crabtree; and his sisters Cornelia Canale and Martha McCloy.



A visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Extd, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately after at Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown, 1661 Elvis Presley Boulevard.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The University of Tennessee/West Institute for Cancer Research. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 28, 2019