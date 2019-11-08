|
|
|
Charles David Woods, Sr. (Charlie), 87, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Kirby Pines Retirement Community in Memphis, TN.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Hazel Jamail Woods; his son Dr. Charles David Woods, Jr.(Zoe); his daughter Carole Woods Wiliams (Dodd); his four granddaughters, Emily, Abigail, Rebecca, and Alyssa; his two brothers, Edward Woods, and Ben Woods, and seven nephews.
Born and raised in Bentonia, MS., the son of Joseph Benjamin Woods, Sr. and Nathilde Martin Woods, he attended Anding School in Bentonia and graduated in 1950. Charles served in the United States Army in Germany for three years and then graduated from Millsaps College in 1959, with a degree in geology.
He worked for the Xerox Corporation for twenty-five year. After his retirement from Xerox, he worked in the recycling industry.
Charles was known for his sense of humor and love of laughter. He loved working in his yard and rooting on the Ole Miss Rebels. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
The family will host a gathering of friends and family Monday, November 11, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Crest Dr., Memphis, TN 38119. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Parkway Memorial Cemetery 1161 Highland Colony Parkway Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Woods family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 8, 2019