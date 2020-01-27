|
Charles "Charlie" Davis Smithers, 71, of Cordova, TN passed away January 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathryn Smithers.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail Smithers; his son, Chad Smithers of Cordova, TN; his brothers, Robert Miller Smithers, Jr. (Mary) of Gainesville, FL, John Richard Smithers of Jacksonville, FL; 3 nephews, 2 nieces, and 4 great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to .
Family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, January 28th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 29th at St. Francis of Assisi, 8151 Chimney Rock Blvd, Cordova, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 27, 2020