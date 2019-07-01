Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Rosary 6:00 PM The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Funeral Mass 11:00 AM The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Resources More Obituaries for Charles Pettit Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Donald "Chuck" Pettit Jr.

1946 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Charles Donald Pettit Jr., "Chuck", 72, of Bartlett, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born September 26, 1946, to Dena and Charles Donald Pettit, Sr. He leaves his loving wife of 52 years, Bettye Miller Pettit. He was a communicant of St. Ann Catholic Church Bartlett.



Chuck graduated from Christian Brothers High School Class of 1964. He played football under Coach Nix at CBHS and continued to play for Memphis State University for Coach Billy "Spook" Murphy.



Chuck worked for many years at D. Canale Food Services. Chuck took pride in his work and truly relished the friendships he made in the food service industry. He established his own business, Chuck's Catering where he served many events at the Cathedral and all the Catholic Churches in the Memphis area. Chuck was a Knights of Columbus Council #616 member and he served as Grand Knight where he helped to establish the Annual Seminarian Dinner and worked to support the Catholic Diocese of Memphis. He will be remembered most for his extraordinary culinary talents.



Chuck is survived by his 5 children: Charles Pettit III "Chuck" (Kelly) of Bartlett, TN, Melanie Benavides (Isaac) of Austin, TX, Stephanie Evans "Mamie" (D.) of Austin, TX, Dena Pettit of Memphis and Andrew Pettit (Katie) of Bartlett, TN.



Chuck leaves behind three devoted brothers: Mike Pettit (Linda), Bill Pettit (Marie), and Chris Pettit (Susanne) all of Memphis.



"Papaw" is also survived by his 4 great-grandchildren and 15 grandchildren: Lisa Pettit, Charles Pettit IV, Zachary Jaffe, Benjamin Jaffe, Palmer Pettit, Clella Evans, Anna-Catherine Pettit, Gracie Pettit, Andrew Pettit, Jr., Miller Evans, Ainsley Pettit, Bevan Evans, Joshua Pettit, Natalie Benavides, and Addison Pettit.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 4-6 pm with a Rosary service at 6 pm at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 1st at 11 am at The Cathedral with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



At the family's request, memorials should be directed to the Knights of Columbus Council #616 Attn: Seminarian Fund, 1695 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 1, 2019