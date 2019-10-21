|
Charles "Chuck" Edward Blaylock, Jr., 54, passed away October 17, 2019. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed riding his Harley. He was always willing to help anyone who needed a hand. He had served as airfield supervisor for the Memphis Airport Authority for many years. A devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother and friend, his family was his world. He loved spending time with his wife and their son, Dalton. Attending his ballgames and other activities that Dalton participated in while growing up.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Blaylock, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda Blaylock; son, Dalton Blaylock; Chevy Lynn; mother, Janet Seago; sister, Paula Baldwin; mother in law and father in law, Lois and Linda Williamson and two nieces, Felecia Coletta and Chelsa Baldwin.
The family will receive friends Monday October 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. 5668 Poplar Avenue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Riverside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Desoto Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 21, 2019