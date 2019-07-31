Home

Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Charles Edward Hector
Charles Edward Hector, 83, of Munford, Tennessee died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the VA Hospital of Memphis.

Mr. Hector was preceded in death by his parents James Harvey Hector and Bertha Bickerstaff; two wives Patricia Hector and Lurlene Hector; daughter Vickie Mullins; and four brothers.

Charlie is survived by his daughters Debra Coan-Marsh and Marcia Hector; three step-daughters Linda Murle, Jeri Hess, and Mary Sullivan; sister Cynthia Darmstaedter; brothers Lyman & Freddie Hector; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hector graduated from Humes High School, served in the United States Air Force, worked and retired from W. R. Grace and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Munford, TN.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, August 1, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm and funeral services will be on Friday, August 2 beginning at 2:00 pm all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.

Any financial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 31, 2019
