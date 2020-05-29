Charles Emmett Caldwell was born on April 8, 1945, in Coldwater, MS to parents Emmett and Ruthie Mae Caldwell. At the age of 9, Charles professed his faith in Christ. He graduated from Tate County High School in 1965. It was in his high school years that he met his high school sweetheart, Wilma Wooten. Charles and Wilma married on August 15, 1967, in Coldwater, MS. They gave birth to twin boys, Keith and Kenneth Caldwell on July 31, 1968, and a daughter, Karleshia Caldwell-Anderson on August 21, 1972. Charles proceeded in death by his wife, Wilma Wooten Caldwell in 2004 and a bonus daughter, Monica Smith in 2019.



On May 23, 2020, God called Charles home. He was a charismatic, funny, excellent provider, hard-working entrepreneur that was ALWAYS exploring or working on the next business venture. He was very caring and willing to help anyone in need. He lived with great passion; therefore, we will rejoice as he has left us with great inspiration.



Charles Caldwell is survived by his brother, John Caldwell (Lori) of Memphis, TN; his twin sons, Keith Caldwell and Kenneth Caldwell both of Memphis, TN; one bonus son, Marvin Smith of Jacksonville, FL; a daughter and son-in-law, Karleshia Caldwell (Anderson) and Larry Anderson of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Kameron Caldwell of Memphis, TN; Kavius (Ajani) Caldwell of Atlanta, GA; Christian Jones of Memphis, TN; McKensie Anderson and Larry Franklin Charles Anderson (LJ) of Memphis, LaDarius Anderson of Memphis, TN; and one great-granddaughter, Kali Marie Caldwell as well as a host of family and friends.



There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 30th at 1:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.

