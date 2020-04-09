|
Dr. Charles Franklin Safley Jr. (Charlie, Doc), 78, passed away on Friday, April 3rd, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
Dr. Safley was born on September 22nd, 1941 in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Charles Franklin and Elaine "McKenzie" Safley. Dr. Safley moved to Memphis as a child and graduated from East High School. He then received a B.S. from Davidson College and an M.D. from the College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. After receiving his medical degree, Dr. Safley joined the U.S. Navy where he completed a medical internship and was stationed in Japan. Dr. Safley completed his residency in dermatology at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock. He started his private dermatological practice in Memphis in 1973 and retired in 2018.
Dr. Safley married Donna Jean Long on April 22nd, 1972 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Together Dr. and Mrs. Safley enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and adding to their friendships. Dr. Safley was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He donated to many causes focused on nature conservation. He would like to be remembered as "a good shot!"
Friends, patients, and family will remember Dr. Safley as a larger than life personality whose humor, compassion and sensitivity will be greatly missed.
Dr. Safley was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. Safley Sr. and Elaine Safley.
Dr. Safley is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Elliot Boehm (Jason), Allison Warren (Peter), and Carlie Baker (Greg); seven grandchildren: Wyatt, Mary, and Ella Boehm, Hugh and Charlie Warren, Graycen and Camille Baker; sister, Nancy Newman and family; and mother-in-law, Naomi Long.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to
The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
935 Farm Road
Memphis, Tennessee 38134
901-937-3900
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 9, 2020