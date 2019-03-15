Resources More Obituaries for Charles Schmitt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Frederick Schmitt

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Charles Frederick Schmitt, 87, entered into eternal peace on March 13, 2019.



He was born on October 14, 1931, in Memphis, TN, to Virginia Legge and Charles Frederick Schmitt, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann, a son, Fred Schmitt (Barbara), a daughter, Ginger McDonald (Mark); grandchildren, Erick Schmitt (Amy), Steven Schmitt (Kristen) and Laura Lackey (Matt); and 10 great-grandchildren.



Charles was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. He graduated from Christian Brothers and was a member of the 1949 All Memphis Football team. He served in the Air Force and then 36 years in the TN Air National Guard. He was an avid golfer and a member of Windyke Country Club.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.



The family requests memorials are made to the Building Fund of Christ the King Lutheran Church.