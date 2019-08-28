|
|
|
Charles Henry Shettlesworth, Jr. "Charlie", was born in Memphis, TN in January of 1941. He went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Earnheart, his step-father Robert Earnheart, Sr., his father Charles Shettlesworth, Sr., his brother Robert Earnheart, Jr., and his nephew, Eric Earnheart.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Peggy "Olita", his daughter Susan Shettlesworth, his son, Marty Shettlesworth, his granddaughter Chelsea, his brother, Bobby Shettlesworth; his nieces Kim (Jim) Walton, Stefanie (Bryan) Dendy of Yazoo City, MS, April and Heather Earnheart, Laura (Tony) Caldwell; Also his brother in law and sister in law, Walter and Judy Patterson, Lynda and Sammy Savage, and Susie Earnheart; great-nephews, Ty and Barrett Walton, Blayke and Dylan Dendy, Gavin Jackson; and great-nieces, Courtney and Averi Jackson.
In 1959, he graduated from Kingsbury High School. Charles worked in the hardwood flooring business until 1967. He joined the Memphis Police Department and retired as a lieutenant in the homicide bureau in 1992. In 1994, he went to work as an investigator for the Shelby County District Attorney's Office and retired in 2006. He really enjoyed his career in law enforcement.
Charles was a University of Memphis fan, loved to hunt and fish. He was also a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett.
Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, August 30th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A memorial services will follow at 2:00pm.
The family requests that donations in lieu of flower be sent to Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 28, 2019