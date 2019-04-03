Resources More Obituaries for Charles Young Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Kenneth Young

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Charles Kenneth Young, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



He was born in Memphis, Tennessee July 12, 1926, to the late Audrey Tyson Young Meacham and Delos Alexander Young, Sr. He attended Messick High School and William R. Moore Technical School and was an electrician. Charles worked for the U.S. Postal Service, Neogram Sign Co. and retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company with 28 years of service. He was a member of the United States Army in Northern France, Germany, And Belgium as a rifleman during W.W.II and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Mr. Young was a member of Temple Baptist Church, The American Legion Post #0249, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and a charter member of the Mustangs of Memphis.



Mr. Young was preceded in death by his wives Annie Ruth Scott Young and Sarah Stoker Young; brother Delos Alexander Young, Jr.; sister Mildred Young Reynolds; daughter Audrey Jean Young Johnson and grandson Robert Allen Young.



He is survived by two children Kenneth Allen (Sidney) Young of Southaven, Mississippi and daughter Ruth Ann Young O'Neal of Olive Branch, Mississippi; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Family and friends will gather on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from noon until funeral services begin at 2:00 p.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. Burial will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.



The family requests any donations in Mr. Young's honor be sent to the .



