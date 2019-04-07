Resources More Obituaries for Charles Comes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles King Comes

Obituary Flowers Charles King Comes, 64, died peacefully at home on March 26th after a brief battle with cancer.



Charles graduated from Central High School in 1972 and from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was a retired teacher, who taught History, Drama, English, and Tennis in Tipton and Shelby County schools. He loved the outdoors, Montana, singing, playing guitar, and his dogs.



Mr. Comes was preceded in death by his father, The Rev. George King Comes, Jr.



He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Ingram Comes, his sister Laura Comes Hartmann, his brothers Christopher Comes (Maggi) and Mark Comes (Meg), his son Samuel Comes, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Family and friends will gather from 10:00 a.m. until memorial services begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1738 Galloway, Memphis, TN 38112 with a catered reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Trinity United Methodist Church.



Online condolences may be expressed through www.memphisfuneralhome.net. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 7, 2019