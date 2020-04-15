|
|
|
Charles Leflore Ball Sr. was born May 26, 1938, in Memphis, Tennessee and peacefully passed away due to complications with Heart Congestive Failure on April 9, 2020. Charles was a graduate of Messick High School in Memphis, where he met his beloved wife Gail Ball, of 61 years of marriage. He proudly served in the National Guard, delivered newspapers for a Memphis paper route and then found his long-term career with Kelloggs. He was known to his co-workers as "Charlie" and retired after 40 years. Charles and Gail resided in Fisherville TN and were members of the First Assembly of God, Memphis. Charles enjoyed singing in the choir, fishing, gospel music, sports, traveling, musicals and spending time with family. He was a Godly man and loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Ball, three children: Keri Ring (Tommy) of Nashville, Charles Ball Jr. "Chuck" (Amy) of Memphis, Amy Spurlin (Charles) of Collierville, and seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Percy and Wilma Ball, a son, Greg Ball, and his brother David Ball.
A private family graveside service will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy for the Ball family may be sent to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis TN, 38119 or www.memorialparkonline.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2020