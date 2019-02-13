Mike Bowen was born April 24, 1957, in Memphis, TN, to Marris and Susan Bowen. He attended Wooddale High School where he excelled at baseball and went on to play for Lambuth University in Jackson, TN. He then returned home to join his brother Kenny in the family business, Champion Awards, started by their parents, and enrolled at then Memphis State University. Together the family built a t-shirt empire that received many accolades, most notably, Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies list four years running, becoming one of the largest custom apparel manufacturers in the country. He eventually assumed the role of CEO and co-owner with his wife Suzie. Mike loved engaging with people and giving back to the community. He served on the board of many charitable organizations, such as the Arthritis Foundation, Special Olympics, and Leadership Memphis to name just a few. But perhaps Mike's biggest passion was his Late Bloomers program at Champion, giving ex-offenders a chance to rejoin society. Mike also had a passion for Christmas and played Santa Clause every year for his employees' children. He too enjoyed coaching his sons and their friends in baseball and soccer. Mike loved to garden as well, and picked fresh roses for his wife each morning. He often wrote poetry for his wife too, in the evenings on his dock on the Little Red River in Arkansas. Mike very much looked forward every year to his annual July 4th Little Red River Golf & Fish Expedition with his buddies. In the Memphis area, you no doubt met him at a Tiger game, the Liberty Bowl, Memphis in May, or King Biscuit Blues Festival, as he was the official merchandiser and an avid supporter of these institutions among others for many years. He was also one of the first merchants to return to Beale Street during the early years of its revitalization as the proprietor of Beale Street Gift Shop. Mike never met a stranger, and made an indelible impression on anyone who crossed his path. His faith in people and the city of Memphis was contagious. He used his company not as much to turn a profit, but as another tool to effect change in his community. As news of his death echoed across the country, it was clear he succeeded. He leaves his loving wife of 38 years, Suzie, two sons Colby (33) and Michael (29), loving mother Susan Lane and brother Kenny. Visitation is from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16 in the South Hall of Hope, 8500 Walnut Grove in Cordova, TN. The memorial service will begin at 1:30 p.m. The family asks that in lieu flowers, donations be sent to Kindred Place, 2180 Union Ave., Memphis, TN. 38104. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary