Charles Michael Fitzmorris, 87, passed away in Memphis on June 4, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1933, in Memphis to the late Charles James and Willie Mae Fitzmorris. He was a grandson of Memphis Fire Chief Michael James Fitzmorris.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Barrows of New Bern, North Carolina; his sister, Catherine Rainey of Enfield, North Carolina; his brother, Frank Fitzmorris of Memphis and his nephew, Michael Fitzmorris.
He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Thomas James Fitzmorris, and wife, Rebecca, of Odenton, Maryland, and his sister, Willie Mae deGraffenried and husband Robert, of Orlando, Florida along with several nieces, nephews, and grandnephews.
Mike began work in 1954 as a film shipper for Twentieth Century Fox before moving to Memphis Film Service in 1963eventually becoming head shipper where he received the prints and one-sheets from movie studios, checking them for accuracy, then ensured their delivery to theatres. He retired after 41 years in the movie industry.
Mike was a faithful member of St Peter Catholic Church and enjoyed working there for many years during his retirement He appreciated the many friendships from fellow parishioners, clergy, and staff over the years and caring for several cats who also called St Peter home.
The family wishes to convey sincere appreciation to close neighbors and friends who knew Mike and supported him in many ways during the last years of his life.
A Funeral Mass will be held on June 26, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1p.m.
Please call the Parish Office at (901) 527-8282 to reserve a space to attend.
Burial will be held on June 29, 2020 at St Paul's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. in New Bern, North Carolina.
To honor Mike's memory, please consider a donation to an animal rescue center or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 15, 2020.