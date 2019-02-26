Resources More Obituaries for Charles Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Charles Nathan Smith

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dr. Charles Nathan Smith, 84, of Memphis, TN passed away at his home on Sunday, February, 24.



Dr. Smith (Pop, Dad, daddy, Smitty, Doc, Onion Head, "Chah-ley!") was born October 13, 1934 the only child of Lester and Margaret Smith in Gallatin, TN. He graduated from Gallatin High School in 1952 and Middle Tennessee State University in 1957, where he played football and baseball. He was a starting member of the first football team from MTSU to make a postseason bowl game and a proud Blue Raider for life.



After marrying Eleanor Winn Smith he coached taught and coached basketball at his high school alma mater before moving to Memphis to attend Pharmacy School at the University of TN - Memphis. Upon graduation from Pharmacy School in 1961, he continued teaching at UT of Memphis and working for and with Dr. Paul Wiles eventually becoming the very proud owner and working for the next 50 years proudly taking care of those he called his family and friends until his retirement January 2, 2015. He was proud to serve and provide care to generations of Central Gardens and midtown families and he wanted all to know he loved and missed you all upon closing the doors to his beloved store.



Dr. Smith played many sports throughout his life and shared that affinity with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid and accomplished golfer and enjoyed his golf trips to the Destin area with an extensive and "elite" group of buddies and often proudly displayed tournament trophies in Wiles-Smith. His love for sports and in particular basketball paved way for a 20+ year stint as a high school and college basketball referee. Professionally, he was a past president of the TPA (Tennessee Pharmaceutical Association) and active in UT-Memphis alumni and Kappa Psi Fraternity organizations. Socially, he was a proud member of the BOP club as well as past board member and elected royalty of the Grand Krewe of ENNEAD supporting Carnival Memphis.



His charitable and philanthropic activities were numerous and diverse including local homeless veteran charitable organizations, St. Jude, , and Le Bonheur Children's hospital. Dr. Smith joyously has been reunited in heaven with his oldest child, Charles Craig Smith as well as his parents and many friends he has missed dearly.



He leaves behind Cherri Smith Mullins of the Woodlands, TX, Christopher Lee Smith of Memphis, and Carey Smith Bragg of Collierville. He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren: Matt Mullins of Houston, Allie Mullins of the Woodlands, TX, Krista Mullins Harris of San Antonio, TX, Sandy Smith of Palo Alto, CA, Spencer Smith of Memphis, Sidney and Cooper Bragg of Collierville and Ryan Smith of Bartlett, TN. He also leaves behind his beloved great-grandson Aiden Smith of Bartlett, TN. The family would also like to lovingly thank Ms. Carrie Williams for her compassionate, dependable, and heartfelt care of our father over the last years.



Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-7 pm followed by a memorial service at 10 am Friday, March 1, both to be held at Canale Funeral Directors. A family interment will be held his hometown of Gallatin, TN where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the or St. Jude Hospital. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.