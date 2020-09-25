Charles O'Keith Eddlemon, 82, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away September 23rd, 2020.



Charles was born to the late Paul and Catherine Eddlemon on December 19th, 1937 in Nashville, Arkansas. He started his career pioneering the use of electrocardiograms through his work in the Division of Clinical Physiology – University of Tennessee Medical Units at the University of Tennessee Memphis. Over the years he contributed to research in his field. He brought out the best in others throughout his career evidenced by his dedicated work as Department Chair of Computer Engineering Technology at State Technical Institute at Memphis and Southwest Tennessee Community College. He touched many lives of the students he taught over the course of his higher education, empowering them to reach their full potential and achieve success through encouraging love of lifelong learning in all whom he met.



He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. The IEEE is a professional association that develops, defines, and reviews electronics and computer science standards. He was a faculty sponsor of the IEEE student group on campus during his career.



Charles was an avid amateur (HAM) radio operator. He spoke with people all over the world well before the time of cell phones and the digital world we know today. He also loved mountain dulcimers, loved to play the mountain dulcimer as well listening to them. There were always family trips to Mountain View, Arkansas to the Ozark Folk Center and the Memphis Dulcimer Festivals.

Charles was so many things to so many people. He was great man, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His memory will live on in the hearts of the people he touched.



Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerry and Nelson Eddlemon.



Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Eddlemon; his daughter, Reneè Hancock (Clay); his son, Keith Eddlemon; grandchildren, Autumn and Sarah Hancock; and his sister, Fay Eddlemon.



A graveside service will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 29th at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, TN.

