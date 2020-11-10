Charles Patrick Blanchard,
71, passed away November 7, 2020 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi. Mr. Blanchard grew up in Memphis, Tennessee where he attended and graduated from Frayser High School. After high school he attended Union University where he was All-American in baseball. An avid outdoorsman he loved fishing, hunting and playing golf. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Katie Blanchard and his parents, Charles G. Blanchard and Patricia Hammond Blanchard.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sherry Blanchard; daughter, Shelly Newberry (Kirtis); son, Michael Blanchard (Marie); four grandchildren, Kayden and Kolt Newberry and Ryan and Reid Blanchard; a brother, Gary Blanchard (Pam); niece, Lori Savage and nephew Brett Blanchard.The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. with funeral services to be held at 2 p.m. all in the chapel of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee.
The family request that a mask be worn by everyone who attends due to Covid.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mr. Blanchard be offered to the National Kidney Foundation
.