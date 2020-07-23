Charles Philip "Phil" Gardner, 89, went to be with his Lord on July 21, 2020.



Mr. Gardner was a proud graduate of Southside High School, a former Marine, and retired from Mid South Refrigerated Warehouse. He was a faithful member of Decatur Street/Decatur Trinity Christian Church where he joined in 1954 and taught the Edna Burke Sunday School Class for over 40 years. He also served as Chairman of the Board, President of the CMF and was a lifelong elder. Mr. Gardner was beloved by his family and many lifelong friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlyn Horne Gardner, who he met in first grade and was married to her for 59 years.



He is survived by his daughter, Kathie Gardner Smith, his son, Phillip Michael Gardner (Patsy), and four grandchildren, Phillip Gardner and Audrey Gardner Wilson (John), Brian Smith and Kayley Smith Soltau (Justin).



The celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 24 at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorials can be sent to Trinity Christian Church, 6033 Old Brownsville Road, Memphis, TN 38135.

