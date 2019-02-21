Resources More Obituaries for Charles Chandler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Robert "Chuck" Chandler

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Charles Robert "Chuck" Chandler, age 76, resident of Memphis, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019 at his home.



A Graveside Service for Mr. Chandler will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, February 22, 2019 with Bro. Burke Howcroft, pastor of Lambert Community Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Melrose Cemetery at Whiteville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Charles was born April 22, 1942 near Whiteville in Hardeman County, the son of the late Columbus P. Chandler and Tennie F. Chandler. He attended schools in Whiteville, Somerville and Memphis, Tennessee and in Trenton, Michigan. He served four years in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965 and was employed as a Tennessee State Trooper and was self-employed in the trucking business before his retirement at the age of 62. Charles loved all animals, wildlife and always had a dog.



Mr. Chandler is survived by three sisters, Mary C. Taylor (James), Peggy Ryczek (John), Bettie Corbin; his sister-in-law, Glenda Chandler; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, James W. Ray; three brothers, Donald W. Chandler, Paul A. Chandler, Columbus P. Chandler, Jr.; and his sister, Patsy J. Springs.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Timothy Taylor, Jesse Hayden, E.G. "Skippy" Parker, Jim Johnson and Joe Burns. Honorary pallbearers will be Wm. H. "Bill" York and Corbin Payne.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries