, 77, of Collierville, TN went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. Ronnie, a lifelong Memphian, was born on December 7, 1942, to Charles D. Pollan, Jr. and Alease Martin Pollan.Ronnie served in the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Enterprise. Following his service in the Navy, he worked as a carpenter, firefighter with Memphis Fire Department, and later founded CR Pollan Paving which he operated until his passing. He enjoyed snow skiing, golf, traveling, and entertaining friends and family at his condo in Gulf Shores and most recently at his home in Pickwick. He was a lifelong member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church and was known in the Memphis community for his success as a businessman and mentored many throughout his life and career. His personality was genuine and was a loving father and grandfather and loyal friend to many. He was always looking for an opportunity to help others and his generosity was as big as his heart.Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James Allen Pollan and Edward L. "Butch" Pollan; ex-wife Phyllis Sutton and mother of sons David Pollan and Rick Pollan (Tabrina); and wife Vetra Pollan of 35 years and mother of daughter Christy Rochelle Pollan deceased and son Benji Pollan (Amy).He leaves his wife Martha Pollan of 12 years with stepsons David Thompson and John Thompson (Lindsay). Ronnie also leaves brothers Bobby Pollan (Vinita) and Billy Pollan (Kerri), sisters Carol Paxson and Linda Burns (Larry); grandchildren, David Pollan (Jessica), Tiffany Pollan, Tristan Pollan, Cristan Traylor (Zach), Christine Crafton (Chris), Brittany Sutherland (Mark), Grayson Pollan, Anna Pollan, Kyleigh McMullen, Ella Thompson, Hailey Thomspon, Jack Thompson, and Lucy Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Jude, Aspen, Brendin, Penelope, Camryn, and Caden.