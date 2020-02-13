Home

Charles Sage "Chip" Fee Jr.


1967 - 2020
Charles Sage "Chip" Fee Jr. Obituary
Charles Sage Fee, Jr. ("Chip") of Collierville, TN, 52, passed away on February 10, 2020.

Born October 15, 1967, he leaves his partner of 28 years, Joel Christopher Thomasson; his parents, Charles and Wanda Fee of Memphis; his sister, Laurie Schirm (Steve) of Marietta, GA; his sister, Charla Miller of Memphis and his niece, Sophie Miller of Memphis.

Known for his quick wit, Chip was loved and adored by countless people and relished in spending time at the beach and was very devoted to his dogs. He graduated from Craigmont High School in 1986 and was in sales.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Independent Presbyterian Church, 4738 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 A.M. at Salem ARP Church, Atoka, TN.

Memorials may be sent to ASPCA at www.aspca.org.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 13, 2020
